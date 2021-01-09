Motorbikes set on fire as commuters lose temper on blocked bridge

As many roads continued to be blocked in the city on Friday by protesters mourning the Machh tragedy, as many as six motorcycles were set on fire during a clash between commuters and protesters on the Natha Khan flyover.

The clash occurred on the flyover where the protesters were holding their sit-in on the fourth consecutive day against the brutal killings of 11 coal miners belonging to the Hazara community in Balochistanâ€™s Machh area.

Unidentified persons set six motorcycles on fire during the clash. Following the incident, a heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and the Rangers, arrived at the scene and pacified the parties.

Witnesses claimed that the clash erupted when some commuters attempted to cross the Natha Khan Bridge but they were not allowed by the protesters. As the commuters attempted to take another route, they found that it had also been blocked by the protesters, which infuriated them. Both the commuters and protesters pelted each other with stones during the protest and in the meantime, some unidentified persons set fire to six motorcycles. No case was registered.