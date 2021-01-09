Three arrested in India for killing dolphin

NEW DELHI: Indian police arrested three people in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Friday for beating an endangered dolphin to death with an axe. In a video shared widely in the Indian press and on social media, a group of men are shown beating the Gangetic dolphin with sticks and rods before one of them drives an axe into its body. "The incident happened on December 31 and we have arrested three people in connection with the assault," local policeman Dinesh Prasad told AFP over the phone.