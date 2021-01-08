close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
Obaid Abrar Khan
January 8, 2021

AC rejects NAB’s plea for Khaqan Abbasi’s non-bailable arrest warrant

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad Thursday rejected the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) plea seeking non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG reference. The court also accepted a plea of Khaqan Abbasi seeking exemption from appearing in the court hearing. Accountability Court judge Azam Khan announced that the court has approved the one-day (Thursday) exemption plea of the former prime minister.

