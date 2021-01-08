Soaring Bitcoin pushes cryptocurrency market value past $1 trillion

NEW YORK: Bitcoin smashed through $38,000 to hit a new record high on Thursday helping to lift the total value of the entire cryptocurrency market above $1 trillion for the first time, reports foreign media.

The digital coin hit an all-time high of $38,080 at around 7 a.m. ET, just a few hours after blowing past the $37,000 level, according to data from Coin Metrics.

Bitcoin was 7% higher from a day earlier. The cryptocurrency is up about 30% since the start of 2021 and in the past 12 months has surged nearly 370%.

Meanwhile, the value of the entire cryptocurrency market, which is made up of bitcoin and other digital coins like ether and tether, surpassed $1 trillion for the first time earlier on Thursday, according to data from Coinmarketcap. Bitcoin is by far the most dominant cryptocurrency, with a market value of over $700 billion.