Pakistan conducts test flight of Fatah-1

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1 (Guided Multi Launch Rocket System), capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometers. The new weapon system will give Pak Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory, the ISPR said.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test.

Pakistan Army currently possesses a wide range of Short Range Ballistic Missiles (SRBM), Medium Range Ballistic Missiles ((MRBM), Battlefield Ballistic Missiles (BBM), Surface to Surface Cruise Missiles (SSCM) and Rocket Artillery.