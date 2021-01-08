Mach massacre: Jam Kamal orders forming JIT

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday ordered for forming a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the martyrdom of 11 coal miners in Mach.

He also ordered the removal of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kachhi as well as the District Police Officer (DPO) for their negligence which led to the Mach massacre five days ago.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the chief minister has condemned the brutal killing on Sunday of 10 coal miners belonging to the Hazara Community and has expressed his strong disapproval of the negligent attitude shown towards the protection of minorities.

CM Jam Kamal Khan has also directed forces to ensure fool-proof security across the province so that such untoward incidents could be prevented in future.

The Chief Secretary of Balochistan has issued a notification, ordering the immediate removal of Deputy Commissioner Kachhi.