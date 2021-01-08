World’s safest airlines for 2021 revealed

ISLAMABAD: There may have been far fewer airplanes in the skies this past year, but if one is looking ahead to future travel, heed of the latest rankings of the world's safest airlines must be taken from AirlineRatings.com.

AirlineRatings.com keeps tabs on 385 carriers from across the globe, measuring factors including the airlines' crash and serious incident records, and age of their aircraft.

The challenge this year was the number of airlines that were flying, although Top 20 safest airlines have all continued to fly or had limited cessation of flights," AirlineRatings editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said, according to international media reports.

For 2021, the airline safety and product review website awarded Aussie airline Qantas the top spot. Qantas, Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, EVA Air, Etihad Airways, Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, British Airways, Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic, Hawaiian Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, SAS, Finnair, Lufthansa, KLM, United Airlines are on the list.

AirlineRatings highlighted Qantas' commitment to retraining pilots ahead of a return to service after time out during the pandemic. AirlineRatings found that a Qantas 737 pilot must undergo a six day course ahead of returning to the skies, including a day focused on wellbeing.