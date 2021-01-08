In-laws allegedly burn two minor girls to death

MULTAN: Police have arrested two persons accused on the charge of burning two minor girls by in-laws in Muzaffargarh, allegedly by spraying petrol and setting them on fire.

A case has been registered against the girl's father and two persons were arrested, police said. In Muzaffargarh's Chowk Qureshi area, five people allegedly sprayed petrol on two girls and set them on fire. The girls, half-year-old Aswa and three-years-old Arwa failed to survive and died on the spot. Their bodies were shifted to DHQ Hospital, Muzaffargarh.

Abdul Hameed, the father of the deceased girls, told the police that his second wife left him over a domestic feud and she went to her in-laws home. Hameed further told police that his second wife's father along with his relatives burnt his daughters from first wife to death in resentment of her daughter's arrival to her in-laws home.

According to SP Investigation Muhammad Javed, a case has been registered in Qureshi police station and investigation is underway. The incident is being probed, he said. “Two people, including the father-in-law, have been arrested.” Senate elections