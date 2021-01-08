Shahzad calls on Buzdar

LAHORE: Advisor to Prime Minister Barrister Shahzad Akbar called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the CM Office on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. Shahzad congratulated Buzdar on his recovery from corona and extended best wishes. The chief minister thanked Shahzad for his warm wishes. He said: “I thank Allah Almighty for recovery from the coronavirus”. He termed the affection and prayers of his well-wishers his asset. He said he continued performing necessary official engagements during the isolation period. The journey of public service will be taken forward.

Shahzad lauded the spirit of Buzdar for discharging official responsibilities despite being affected by COVID-19.