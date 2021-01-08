Saudi envoy meets PN chief, mutual issues discussed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) and met Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.
Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaborations and maritime security in the region, said the Directorate General of Pakistan Navy in a tweet.