Fri Jan 08, 2021
January 8, 2021

Saudi envoy meets PN chief, mutual issues discussed

National

A
APP
January 8, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) and met Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaborations and maritime security in the region, said the Directorate General of Pakistan Navy in a tweet.

