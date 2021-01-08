close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
January 8, 2021

Eight people injured in accidents

National

BR
Bureau report
January 8, 2021

PESHAWAR: Two people were injured in an accident near Malik Saad Shaheed flyover on Thursday.

It was learnt that a truck overturned when it was taking furniture of a house. The driver of the truck and biker sustained injuries. Some report said the truck collapsed from the flyover but the officials of the Rescue 1122 said it overturned. Meanwhile, six people were wounded in another accident near Motorway toll plaza.

Latest News

More From Pakistan