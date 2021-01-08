Eight people injured in accidents

PESHAWAR: Two people were injured in an accident near Malik Saad Shaheed flyover on Thursday.

It was learnt that a truck overturned when it was taking furniture of a house. The driver of the truck and biker sustained injuries. Some report said the truck collapsed from the flyover but the officials of the Rescue 1122 said it overturned. Meanwhile, six people were wounded in another accident near Motorway toll plaza.