Digital library being set up in KP Assembly: Speaker

PESHAWAR: Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said Thursday that the first-ever digital library was being established in the assembly to facilitate lawmakers with regard to legal references and documentations.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province where a digital library was being set up and added that arrangements had been made to provide furniture, computers and other necessary equipment to the facility soon.

After the establishment of the library, the KP assembly speaker said that members of the house could get access to its reference books on laws and constitutional matters through just one click.

He said that the library would be made on modern lines which would not only facilitate lawmakers but researchers too in their search task. He said that online classes would be launched for members of the assembly in the library.