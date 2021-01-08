KP soil ideal for plantation of olives: Governor

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman Thursday through video link attended meeting on olive tree plantation drive under Ten Billion tree Tsunami Project (10-BTTP) and said the KP soil was ideal for the purpose.

The meeting was arranged by the Planning, Development and special initiatives, Government of Pakistan.

KP minister for Forest and Environment Ishtiaq Ormar, representatives of Food Security, Environmental Protection, Planning Committee and other federal and provincial departments were there as well. The KP governor was requested to join the meeting for guidance in starting and the olive plantation in 10 BTTP, said an official handout.

Governor Shah Farman informed the participants about the huge potential of qualitative production of olive in the province.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture and Forest departments were all set for the project and ready for olive plantation in the province.

The governor told the meeting that KP was very suitable for olive growing as huge area of land was lying barren and could be utilized for the olive plantation instead of other trees. He said that through cooperative farming, the youth were being engaged in olive plant growing for financial gains.

Shah Farman emphasized upon federal government departments to play a pivotal role in promotion of olive plantation and cultivation.

He told the meeting that Pakistan was already producing international standard olive and several countries, including Saudi Arabia, were keen to invest in this sector, adding it would generate job opportunities at the local level besides increasing export of olive.