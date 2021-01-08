close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
January 8, 2021

Machh massacre: Balochistan CM orders forming JIT

Top Story

NR
News Report
January 8, 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday ordered for forming a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the martyrdom of 11 coal miners in Machh. He also ordered the removal of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kachhi as well as the District Police Officer (DPO) for their negligence which led to the Machh massacre five days ago. According to a notification issued in this regard, the chief minister has condemned the brutal killing on Sunday of 10 coal miners belonging to the Hazara Community and has expressed his strong disapproval of the negligent attitude shown towards the protection of minorities.

CM Jam Kamal Khan has also directed forces to ensure fool-proof security across the province so that such untoward incidents could be prevented in future.

The Chief Secretary of Balochistan has issued a notification, ordering the immediate removal of Deputy Commissioner Kachhi.

Latest News

More From Top Story