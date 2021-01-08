close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
Asim Yasin
January 8, 2021

Malik demands judicial commission to probe Machh tragedy

National

Asim Yasin
January 8, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has demanded forming a judicial commission for probing the Machh tragedy wherein 13 miners belonging to the Hazara community were slaughtered after abduction.

“The responsibility of the failure of administration and local mine management to provide security to the miners should be fixed,” he said while talking to The News Thursday. Malik said Prime Minister Imran Khan should go to Balochistan for sympathising with the oppressed Hazara community.

He questioned why the missing of these victims not reported since they were first abducted after identification. He asked that why the local security could not stop so many victims of one sect being abducted from the residential area of mines. He said he has been consistently advocating, authoring, and warning the world about the expansion of ‘Daesh’ and its misuse in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and other South Asian countries.

