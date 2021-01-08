PDM won’t get NRO; looters will be held accountable: Firdous

LAHORE: CM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the PDM leadership is moving from pillar to post for an NRO.

In a statement Thursday, she said the rejected cabal stands nowhere and defame and frustration would be its fate. Regrettably, the Jati Umra queen and her bondmaids are trying their best to clinch power while the boy-prince has distanced himself. The Maulana should realise that both the Jati Umra queen and the boy-prince have cheated him, she added.

The PDM will never get an NRO and looters will be held accountable at all costs, she added. She said the tall claims of long march and resignations have already been dashed and the elements that are spreading corona have lost their credibility. Firdous said the number of corona patients has reached 142,835 as 19 patients died and 777 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours in Punjab. The total number of corona-related deaths is 4,203 in the province.