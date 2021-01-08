Farmers protest ban on sugarcane transportation

LAHORE: Sugarcane growers Thursday staged protest demonstration at Lot Sabzal area of Sadiqabad against ban on sugarcane transportation to Sindh. According to sources, the Punjab government had imposed ban on the transportation of sugarcane to the Sindh province. Several tractor-trolleys loaded with sugarcane were intercepted by the Punjab administration at the bordering area of Sadiqabad. A large number of farmers gathered at the spot to stage protest against the Punjab government. They were calling for lifting ban on sugarcane transportation to other provinces.