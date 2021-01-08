Two babies burnt to death by relatives in Muzaffargarh

MULTAN: Two babies were burnt to death by two people in Muzaffargarh here on Thursday. The victims were identified as six-months-old Aswa and three-year-old Arwa. Their father Abdul Hameed told police that his second wife left him over a domestic issue and started living with her parents. On Thursday, the father of his estranged wife along with some relative came to his house and burnt his (Hameed) daughters from his first wife. The two babies were rushed to hospital where they died of burns. SP Investigation Muhammad Javed said a case was lodged with the Qureshi police Area police and investigation was underway. He said they had arrested two people, including the father-in-law of Hameed.