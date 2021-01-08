Tributes paid to late doctor

MANSEHRA: Faculty and students of Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Science paid tributes to Dr Imtiaz Ali, who died of suffocation at his native Bachigram village of Swat recently for his services.

Dr Imtiaz Ali, on completion of his Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) degree from HHIRS, was performing as a faculty member and was popular with students for his brilliance in the rehabilitation sciences.

He had gone on a two-day leave to his native village but died there of suffocation caused by a gas leak on Wednesday.

The condolence reference, which was held to pay homage to Dr Imtiaz, was attended by the students and faculty members who recalled the memories of time spent with the late doctor.They admired him and offered prayer for the departed soul of their colleague.