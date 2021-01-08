Torghar police recover anti-aircraft gun, other ammunition

MANSEHRA: The Torghar police have seized sophisticated arms and ammunition buried underground by miscreants in Malyar village of the district.

“We have unearthed an anti-aircraft gun, its rounds and accessories and launched an investigation to ascertain who had buried these sophisticated weapons there,” District Police Officer Qamar Hayat Khan told reporters on Thursday.

He said that on a tip-off, a team under DSP Yusuf Khan was formed and after recovery, the material was shifted to Karor Police Station in Mera Madakheil area of Kunder Hassanzai tehsil.

The DPO said the anti-aircraft gun recovered is commonly known as MM 12.7.

“This 12.7 MM gun is not only used to shoot down the aircraft but also targets its aim in the far-off high mountains,” he said.

It would be pertinent to mention here that Torghar, which was given the status of a settled district from a tribal belt of Mansehra district in 2011, was used as a transit point by miscreants to cross over to Hazara from Malakand division.