Population Welfare Dept’s achievements enumerated

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Population Welfare, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah, said on Thursday steps were being taken to strike a balance between the population and resources.

This he said while speaking at a press conference on the two-year performance of his department, said an official handout.

According to the 2017 census, the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (including the merged districts) is 35.55 million, he said, adding the annual population growth rate of KP has been recorded at 2.89 per cent.

He said despite the increase in the population, the performance indicators of the Population Welfare Department have improved.

The special assistant added that according to the Pakistan Demographic Health Survey (2012-13), the rate of contraceptive use had increased from 28.1 per cent to 31 per cent in the PDHS (2017-18), adding people were now adopting family planning voluntarily.

He said according to Pakistan Demographic Health Survey 2017-18, there has been a significant increase in access to family planning facilities to married couples.

The special assistant said Population Welfare Department was currently active in the province to maintain a balance between resources and population.