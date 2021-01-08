Sit-in staged to protest killing in Balochistan

PESHAWAR: Imamia Jirga and Moharram Committee staged a sit-in and blocked the main road for traffic outside Peshawar Press Club on Thursday to protest the killing of 11 coalminers in the Machh area of Balochistan province.

Led by the jirga’s coordination secretary Akhundzada Muzaffar Ali and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placards to condemn the killing of 11 innocent coalminers from the Hazara community.

Terming it one of the worst brutalities in the country’s history, the speakers said such killing was proof that the government had failed to protect citizens.

They said the government was helpless before the terrorists who were targeting and killing people at will.

The speakers deplored that the relatives of the slain coalminers had been protesting in Quetta for the last several days and had refused to bury their loved ones but Prime Minister Imran Khan had not visited them so far.

They urged the prime minister to provide justice to the protesters in Balochistan and visit them for consolation.

The protesters demanded immediate compensation to the affected families or else they would expand the protest movement.