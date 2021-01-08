KP evolves plan for COVID-19 vaccination

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has decided to vaccinate all the frontline health workers in the first phase and made a comprehensive plan for COVID-19 vaccination.

The department has established the Provincial Vaccine Administration and Coordination Cell (PVACC) under the chairmanship of secretary health to better coordinate with relevant authorities in the vaccination process.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain on Thursday.

The District Vaccine Administration & Coordination Cells (DVACC) have been established in all the 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the merged districts under the chairmanship of relevant additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) having membership of the Health Department and other relevant departments.

The meeting identified 280 health facilities identified and Health Facility Vaccine Administration Cell (HFVAC) established in all the health facilities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the newly merged districts.

The vaccine will be administered there in first phase to all the frontline healthcare workers of the public and private sector hospitals. Provincial and district master trainers were trained on January 4 about the vaccine administration and its data flow.

Cascade training for the relevant health facilities staff are in process in all the districts of the province.

The Health Department has collected data of frontline healthcare workers and uploaded it accordingly.

The participants of the meeting said that the cold chain assessment had been done and necessary measures would be taken in accordance with the requirements of COVID vaccine.

Supply chain management mechanism will be developed after clearance from the federal government and adverse event following immunisation strategy developed.