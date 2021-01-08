This isn’t the first time that the Hazaras are attacked in Pakistan. And, unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that the government is acting like a silent spectator. The Machh massacre is a slap on the governance of the present government which claims to establish the Riyasat-e-Madina. The visit of the interior minister to talk with the mourners was also quite disappointing. The government should know that they are in power because of the people and that their first priority should be the safety of the people. Such incidents also highlight the gross negligence of the provincial government. The investigations into such incidents are never completed. In Pakistan, the Hazaras are living under an unsafe environment. The government must take this incident seriously and make concrete arrangements to improve security in Balochistan.

Mohammad Fayyaz Kirmani

Karachi