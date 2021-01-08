Good rally, bad rally

The PTI-led government lodged hundreds of FIRs against PML-N, PPP, JUI-F and ANP leaders and workers in the cities where they hosted public rallies and gatherings under the banner of the PDM. The provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) did not grant them the permission to hold anti-government protest rallies due to the fear of the spread of the virus amid the second wave of Covid-19. In some cities, workers of the 11-party alliance were detained. On the other hand, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) organised a big public meeting in Lakki Marwat on December 27, 2020, which was addressed by Emir Sirajul Haq. The government neither banned the rally for the violation of SOPs nor registered any FIR against JI leaders and workers despite the fact that its leader strongly criticised the incumbent government for its alleged corruption and incompetence. Why is there a glaring disparity between responses to PDM rallies and public gatherings of other parties? It means that only the PDM is responsible for the spread of the virus and for the violation of SOPs or that the government is fearful of the PDM’s criticism of its lousy and shabby public policies. Such deliberate and unilateral actions may turn the situation out of control for the incumbent government in the days to come.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai