Shera hails report exposing Indian designs

LONDON: Councillor Dr James Shera, former mayor of Rugby, has appreciated a recent report by a Brussels-based NGO that exposed Indian elements’ nefarious designs to defame Pakistan through use of fake websites network.

He condemned such attempts aimed at maligning and spreading hatred and violence against Pakistan and endangering Pakistani community in foreign countries, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Dr Shera said the EU Disinformation Lab report uncovered 15 years long India-based operations to discredit Pakistan in the EU and UNHCR forums. He termed such tactics a criminal act. Expressing solidarity with Pakistan, he said: “We understand that there are problems and challenges concerning the minorities in Pakistan, but as the UK based Pakistani Christians, we standby with our government to address these issues immediately, and totally condemn these attempts to discredit our beloved country.”

This statement was endorsed by British Pakistani Christian leaders including: Dr Peter David, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Michael Massey, Samson Javed, Rt Revd Bishop Dr Nadeem Bhinder, Saleem Khokhar ex-MPA, Qamar Rafiq, and Tahier Solomon.