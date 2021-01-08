close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
Pakistan conducts Fatah-1 test flight

A
APP
January 8, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed guided multi-launch rocket system “Fatah-1” capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometres with precision.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, said President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of the test flight. He added that the weapon system would give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.

