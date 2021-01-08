PML-N’s Punjab lawmaker dies of Covid-19

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker in the Punjab Assembly, Munira Yamin Satti, passed away due to Covid-19 on Thursday, as the country saw another 50 fatalities and 2,482 new infections in a single day.

The PML-N lawmaker was under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi. She contracted Covid-19 several days ago. The Satti had been elected as a Member of Provincial Assembly on a reserved seat for women in the Punjab Assembly during the 2018 general elections.

Munira Yamin Satti was the daughter of former provincial minister, late Col (retd) Muhammad Yameen.

The development came as Pakistan’s active infections stood at 34,049 after 2,482 more people tested positive, while 2,122 people recovered from Covid-19 in the 24-hour-period leading to Thursday, NCOC data said. Fifty patients expired due to Covid, 27 of them died on ventilators. Some 2,771 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 315 of whom were on ventilators. Multan was leading the country in ventilators occupancy with 45 per cent, followed by Islamabad’s 42 per cent, Bahawalpur 41 per cent and Lahore 37 per cent.

Peshawar, on the other hand, was leading in oxygen beds’ occupancy with 54 per cent, followed by Karachi 34 per cent, Multan 33 per cent and Islamabad 30 per cent.

Some 40,509 tests were conducted across the country — 13,699 in Sindh, 15,562 in Punjab, 4,798 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,167 in Islamabad, 599 in Balochistan, 413 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 271 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.