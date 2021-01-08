close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
Pa
January 8, 2021

Snow sweeps across much of Scotland

Top Story

P
Pa
January 8, 2021

EDINBURGH: Snow showers and freezing fog have swept across Scotland as a yellow weather warning covers the country.

The Met Office warned of travel disruption as it issued the alert for snow and ice covering almost all of the nation throughout Thursday until midnight.

Snow up to 11cm deep was recorded in the Highlands at Loch Glascarnoch, with temperatures plummeting as low as minus 6.4C at Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway overnight.

Oli Claydon, Met Office forecaster, said: “There’s been a fragmented front moving south-eastwards, that’s what’s brought the snow. We then have showers coming in, these showers could even fall as snow – particularly in northern Scotland.”

The snow is widespread across Scotland although areas such as the north east have not seen as much.

Forecasters said much of inland Scotland would be dry for most of the day following the clearance of the rain, sleet and snow on Thursday morning. However, snow showers were then expected in northern Scotland. A further 2cm to 5cm was likely at low levels with around 10cm above 200 metres.

Latest News

More From Top Story