Snow sweeps across much of Scotland

EDINBURGH: Snow showers and freezing fog have swept across Scotland as a yellow weather warning covers the country.

The Met Office warned of travel disruption as it issued the alert for snow and ice covering almost all of the nation throughout Thursday until midnight.

Snow up to 11cm deep was recorded in the Highlands at Loch Glascarnoch, with temperatures plummeting as low as minus 6.4C at Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway overnight.

Oli Claydon, Met Office forecaster, said: “There’s been a fragmented front moving south-eastwards, that’s what’s brought the snow. We then have showers coming in, these showers could even fall as snow – particularly in northern Scotland.”

The snow is widespread across Scotland although areas such as the north east have not seen as much.

Forecasters said much of inland Scotland would be dry for most of the day following the clearance of the rain, sleet and snow on Thursday morning. However, snow showers were then expected in northern Scotland. A further 2cm to 5cm was likely at low levels with around 10cm above 200 metres.