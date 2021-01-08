Police issues annual report

Islamabad : Islamabad (Saddar Zone) police arrested 4,146 accused during 2020 and recovered looted valuables worth Rs528.5 million from them.

According to the performance report of Saddar Zone police issued here on Thursday, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed for renewed efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements.

Under supervision of SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, Saddar police succeeded to nab 4,146 accused during 2020 including 265 proclaimed offenders and 350 absconder wanted to police in murder, attempt to murder and other crime cases of heinous nature.

Police also busted 94 gangs and nabbed 230 gangsters besides recovered of Rs55.5 million from them.

Police arrested 1,273 persons for having illegal weapons and 103 persons were also held for their alleged involvement in land grabbing activities besides registration of 32 cases against them. A total of 140 auto-thieves were held and 59 vehicles and 49 bikes were recovered from their possession. Police nabbed 596 drug pushers and recovered cache of narcotics from them.