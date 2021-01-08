PCTB meeting with school representatives held

Islamabad : A meeting with the associations/owners/representatives of Private School Systems was held at Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB), Lahore on Thursday, regarding the orientation of Single National Curriculum (SNC) Phase-I Grades Pre I-V and implementation of 30 model textbooks of Grades Pre I-V, says a press release.

Addressing to the representatives of different private school systems, Lt. General (r) Muhammad Akram Khan, chairperson, PCTB expressed that ‘One Nation One Curriculum’ is the vision of the government which has to be implemented in letter and spirit.

Dr. Farooq Manzoor, managing director, PCTB explained that the SNC is a step to have one system of education for all, in terms of curriculum, medium of instruction and a common platform of assessment so that all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive high quality education. He explained the process and key features of the Single National Curriculum Phase-I Grades Pre I-V and its model textbooks. The decision of the Prime Minister regarding implementation of SNC Phase-I Grades Pre I-V and Model Textbooks in all educational streams (public, private and Deeni Madaris) was conveyed to all representatives of the private school systems.

All legal aspects relating to its implementation were also discussed. The managing director, further briefed the participants that SNC Pre I-V and model textbooks will be implemented in all streams of education and no person shall, except with the prior approval of the PCTB, print, publish, sell or prescribe any textbook or supplementary reading material in an institution.