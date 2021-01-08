Review session on SNC held

Rawalpindi: The National Curriculum Council launched its second phase of Single National Curriculum for grade VI-VIII.

In this connection four day review session is being organised by Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantt & Garrisons) Directorate, Rawalpindi from January 5 to 8, 2021 under the arrangements of National Curriculum Council.

The session is being organised to review the zero draft of Single National Curriculum (SNC), Phase-II for grade VI-VIII developed by National Curriculum Council. The inaugural session was attended by Rafique Tahir, joint educational adviser & director general of FGEIs.

During his talk to subject’s specialists of different committees, he emphasised the significance of Single National Curriculum and its role in the cohesion of society. He also appreciated and acknowledged the services of FGEIs in the review and development of Single National Curriculum from grade Pre I-V. For review session of phase-II, eight committees of different subjects have been constituted, comprising of 40 subject experts from FGEIs and 13 from Army Public Schools & Colleges System).