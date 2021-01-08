Vaccine from China to reach by January end

Islamabad : The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine is likely to reach Pakistan by the end of this month, said Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid on Thursday.

She didn't specify the vaccine to be procured by the country. However, experts insist it will the Sinopharm vaccine made in China.

The parliamentary secretary also said the government was preparing a database of frontline health workers to be vaccinated against the virus free of charge in the first phase. Science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry had revealed on December 31 that the cabinet's special committee had decided about the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese company, Sinopharm. ‘Initially, 1.2 million doses will be purchased from Sinopharm,’ the federal science minister said in a tweet.