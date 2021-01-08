Corona claims 3 more lives

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another three lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 994 in the region while 179 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking the tally to 50,706 however the number of active cases from the region is on a continuous decline.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that another 350 patients have achieved cure from the illness from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the number of active cases from the region to 2,752. As many as 307 patients recovered from the illness from ICT and 43 from Rawalpindi.

COVID-19 claimed two more lives from ICT taking the death toll from the federal capital to 434 on Thursday while 156 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking the tally to 38,687 of which 35,916 have so far recovered. On Thursday, the number of active cases of the disease was 2,337 in the federal capital.

According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, one more patient belonging to Rawalpindi district died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 560. Only 23 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 12,019 of which 11,044 patients have so far recovered. There were 415 active cases of the disease from the district on Thursday.

On Thursday, 64 confirmed patients of the illness were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while some 351 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes.