Asif Bajwa calls on DG Sports Punjab

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) led by its secretary Asif Bajwa called on Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar was the other member of the PHF delegation.

Arshad Aulakh and PHF delegation discussed the upcoming Inter-Division Hockey Tournament. The projects of School of Excellence and Junior Hockey Camp also came under discussion during the meeting.

Arshad Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab will hold the Inter-Division Hockey Tournament with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation after the ongoing First Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship.