Omar Khalid is Pakistan sports’ ‘find of the year’, says Wasim Akram

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram on Thursday praised young golf sensation Omar Khalid over the 16-year-old’s history-making triumph at the recently-concluded 60th National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan.

Terming the fast-rising schoolboy as “Pakistan sports’ find of the year”, Wasim, who himself is an avid golfer, predicted that Omar has a very bright future and will go on to win laurels for Pakistan at the international level.

“I was both amazed and delighted to learn that the 16-year-old Omar has won the country’s most prestigious golf tournament,” said Wasim, who played a round of golf with Omar here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Thursday.

“It is not easy for a young boy of Omar’s age to win a national title and more so in a tough sport like golf where a player takes a long time to mature. That makes Omar’s victory really important for Pakistan sports.

“If you ask me I would say that Omar Khalid is find of the year not just for Pakistan golf but for Pakistan sports,” he stressed.

Last Sunday, Omar created history when he comfortably won the 60th National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan to become the youngest ever player to claim the country’s most coveted title by a big margin of five strokes. He shot a stunning final round score of 70 to beat a field that included all the top players of the country at the Karachi Golf Club.

“I had been following Omar’s scores (during the Nationals) and was impressed by his performances,” said Wasim, regarded by many as cricket’s best ever fast bowler.

“Such talent should be supported and groomed,” he said.

Wasim is of the view it is high time that Pakistan started paying attention to other sports as well.

“As a nation we have become too cricket-centric and should also give attention to other sports like golf. Omar’s stunning success is proof that we have loads of talent and we should explore it.”

Wasim also appealed to the authorities and corporate sector to come forward and support talented youngsters like Omar Khalid so that they can become world class players. “Players like Omar are Pakistan’s future and should get all possible support.”