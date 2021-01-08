Arshad begins hard training

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower and Olympics medal prospect Arshad Nadeem is working hard at the training camp at Lahore for this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“Yes, I have started working hard,” Arshad told ‘The News’ from Lahore on Thursday.

“I have been in camp for the last few days. As I have come over here after staying away from hard training due to lockdowns now I am focusing on my fitness. Slowly and gradually I will be able to catch rhythm,” said Arshad, the Asian Games bronze medallist who became the first Pakistani athlete to make it directly to the Olympics with an 86.29 metre throw which he managed during the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year.

He is in the Olympics medal bloc and anything around 90m plus may fetch a medal for the Khanewal-born athlete who also remained World No3 in the Under-20 World Rankings a few years ago.

Arshad faces gym problem but he said he would manage in a few days. “Yes, there is an issue of gym but I will manage it as it is just the beginning of my training,” Arshad said.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has managed training for Arshad in Kazakhstan but he cannot go due to travel restriction because of Covid-19. “If I did not get foreign training still I will make my best effort to win a medal for the country,” Arshad said.

Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari is coaching Arshad at the camp at the PSB Coaching Centre. The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has sponsored the camp.