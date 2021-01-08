Power generation licences sought

KARACHI: Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has sought generation licences for two of its proposed hydropower projects with the cumulative capacity of 245MW to be set up in Swat with an estimated cost of $745 million, a statement said on Thursday.

The organisation is constructing 88MW Gabral Kalam hydropower project on River Gabral in Swat with an estimated cost of $249.25 million, including 20 percent contribution by the KP government and 80 percent by the World Bank.

The project is expected to achieve commercial operations in November 2027, it added.

Similarly, 157MW Madyan hydropower project is being developed on River Swat with an estimated cost of $498.64 million with 20 percent contribution by ADP and 80 percent by the World Bank.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province is blessed with huge hydropower potential. This potential remained the focus of interest to private investors and international funding agencies. Most of the hydel projects of the country, including Tarbela and Warsak hydropower stations are located in KP, it said.