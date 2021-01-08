Gold rates drop Rs1,300/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs1,300/tola to Rs115,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price dropped Rs1,115 to Rs98,851, it added. In the international market too, gold rates decreased $39 to $1,916/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,400/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,200.27.