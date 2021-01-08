Power generation inches up

KARACHI: Power generation during the five months of FY21 (July-November 2020) inched up 2 percent to 60,077 GWh, regulator data suggests on Thursday.

The highest growth of 22.3 percent was seen in the furnace oil-based generation, while hydel power witnessed the biggest jump of 1,134GWh in absolute terms; followed by the RLNG-based generation, which increased 942GWh over the period under review.

On the other side, the largest decline (both relative and absolute) was seen in the gas-based generation, as it fell 15.2 percent during the period.

Aggregate generation during November 2020 clocked-in at 7,479GWh, with a minor uptick of 0.6 percent on yearly basis.

Moreover, on yearly basis, there was a substantial decline of 46 percent in the coal-based generation, while an additional 1,230GWh was generated using RLNG in November 2020.

“An interesting point is that 28GWh was generated using FO during November 2020 against virtually no FO-based generation in November 2019,” a report issued by JS Global Capital said.

“However, looking at the monthly FO sales, one can expect the black oil segment to play a much greater role in the fuel mix in the coming months.”

“Needless to say, FO sales figures have been more reflective of the power sector’s demand since the implementation of IMO-2020.”