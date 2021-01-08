close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
Misplaced priorities

Newspost

 
January 8, 2021

Osama Nadeem Satti, a 22-year-old student was shot dead by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel in Islamabad. Later, the Machh tragedy shook the entire nation.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the former PM Nawaz Sharif’s passport will not be renewed. Our tragedies with misguided priorities are endless.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

