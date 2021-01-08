Vaccine for Palestine

Amnesty International has asked Israeli authorities to begin vaccinating Palestinians, based in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, against the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, while Israel has delivered around one million vaccines to its own population of nine million, and hopes to have completed a quarter of that population within one month, it has not offered vaccines to Palestinians in the areas where they live and which it controls. Around 2.8 million Palestinians live in the West Bank, controlled by the Palestinian Authority, while around 43 million live in the Gaza Strip. Israel says that as the Gaza Strip is under the control of Hamas, it is not willing to cooperate with it. The Palestinian Authority has so far not requested vaccines and has said that it will have difficulty in storing and transporting the Pfizer vaccine given the low temperatures at which it must be stored.

However, international bodies have taken up the cause for the Palestinians. There have been over 100,000 cases deaths due to Covid-19 in the West Bank, and just under half that number in the Gaza Strip. There have also been deaths in Israel in large numbers, but the quick rollout of the vaccine in that country is expected to start bringing the pandemic to a halt. For years, there has been acute mistreatment of Palestinians living in the occupied territories. These two areas of land were occupied in 1967 after the Six-Day War. While the Gaza Strip has since been liberated, Israel still maintains a tight hold over the territory.

Israel inoculating Israeli citizens living in this area, but leaving out the Palestinians amounts to one of the most inhumane actions that can be imagined. Israel has the capacity and the technology to ensure quick and efficient delivery of the vaccine to all the people who live in the territory that is currently called Israel. This may also be the only way to stop the pandemic from spreading in the area. Palestinians in the West Bank are expecting a consignment of vaccines under the WHO’s COVAX programme in the near future, but it is not yet clear how many vaccines will be delivered and how these will be rolled out. Israel must show that it carries at least some minimum degree of compassion – which so far has been glaringly absent – for the Palestinians who have suffered so long under its control. However, this may be far too extreme an expectation from a state that has routinely indulged in the most violent of oppressive tactics in the areas it has forcibly occupied.