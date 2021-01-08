Descent into chaos

Few of us would have expected to see in our lifetimes the scenes witnessed from Washington DC on Wednesday, as a mob stormed Capitol Hill, and broke past police barricades to enter the Senate itself. The attack came at a time when the final certification of Joe Biden’s victory as president was taking place. The mob had been instigated by Trump himself. He however went back on this promise to accompany the hundreds of people who went ahead with the march and banged on the doors of the Senate as a debate was taking place on the final stages of the US election. Following the attack, some of Trump’s social media accounts were blocked and there are suggestions from top US analysts that he should be impeached or forced out of office by his own cabinet under Article 25 of the US constitution.

Ordinarily a day of formality and sombre action, as a new president is elected, this time, it was completely different. After US Vice President Mike Pence ruled out any possibility of stopping the recognition of the electoral voters and thereby nullifying the votes from some swing states, the mob of Trump supporters, most without masks and at least one even carrying the Confederate flag broke into the Senate, creating chaos. Senate security staff helped senators get away from the House and urged some of them to wear gas masks to ensure their safety. In the chaos that ensued, terrifying many who were watching even on their television screens, four people were killed. All this, of course, is the direct result of the fascism and intolerance brewing in the world's superpower – and unleashed by Trump, even within a nation which has strong democratic foundations. Few had expected things would take so terrible a turn. Trump loyalists, including senior Senator Lindsey Graham, have disassociated themselves from him and spoken about American legacy.

There is now a very real division in the US. The most difficult task for incoming President Joe Biden will be to somehow repair the differences and put the nation back together on one footing. Reaction from Europe and the rest of the Western world has been one of shock and condemnation. While the Global South has justifiably looked on with a level of amusement and sarcasm, given what it has been subjected to by the self-righteousness of a war-mongering superpower over the years. Finally, to the credit of US lawmakers and a rather resilient constitutional and governance system, things did go back to normal. Now we wait to see what happens in the run up to January 20, when Biden takes oath of office.