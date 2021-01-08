Covid-19 kills another 17 in Sindh, infects 1,265 more

Covid-19 claimed 17 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 3,670. In the meantime, 845 patients remained under treatment at various health facilities, of whom the condition of 756 was stated to be critical and 77 of them were on life support.

In addition to the 17 new deaths in the province, 13 of which were reported in Karachi, 1,265 new cases of Covid-19 emerged after 12,461 tests were conducted, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

The CM said that after the 17 deaths, the mortality rate of Covid-19 in Sindh stood at 1.6 per cent. He maintained that after the testing of 12,461 samples, 1,265 cases of Covid-19 were detected that constituted a 10.2 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,446,565 tests had been conducted, against which 222,999 cases diagnosed, of which 91 per cent or 202,034 patients had recovered, including 2,385 during last 24 hours.

The CM said that currently 17,295 patients were battling Covid-19, of whom 16,439 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres and 845 at different hospitals. According to the statement, of the new 1,265 cases, 1,002 were detected in Karachi, of whom 302 belonged to District South, 278 to District East, 163 to District Korangi, 119 to District Central, 72 to District Malir and 68 belonged to District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 62 new cases, Jamshoro 28, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Shikarpur 14, Sanghar 12, Matiari 11, Mirpurkhas and Tando Mohammad Khan 10 each, Larkana eight, Sujawal and Umerkot six each, Jacobabad and Naushehro Feroze five each, Khairpur and Badin four each, Ghotki three, Sukkur two and Tando Allahyar had one new case.