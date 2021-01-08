41 businesses sealed for SOPs violation

LAHORE:District Administration Lahore officers continued operations on violation of corona SOPs and sealed around 41 businesses here on Thursday.

The operations were carried out by assistant commissioners on the direction of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz. Officials said a total of 41 shops and stores, restaurants and marriage halls were sealed and fines were also imposed. AC Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed the Sumo and Mandarin kitchens, AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed sealed the subway at G-1 Market Johar Town, AC Shalimar Mansoor Qazi sealed 12 shops and stores while fines of Rs. 43,000 were imposed, AC Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants and one marriage hall and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed for violation of corona SOPs while a fine of Rs 51,000 was imposed for overcharging. AC City Faisan Ahmed sealed eight shops and four restaurants besides imposing a fine of Rs 15,000 for violation of SOPs and Rs 50,500 for overcharging.