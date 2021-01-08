close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2021

Hamza Shahbaz’s detention termed illegal

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2021

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Information and spokesperson for Hamza Shahbaz, Imran Goraya, has alleged that the government had kept Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in illegal imprisonment for

19 months despite his innocence.

In a statement here Thursday, he said that Shahbaz Sharif had also been in illegal detention for more than 100 days. He said that instead of healing the wounds of the inflation-hit nation, the government was busy in making cases against the PML-N leaders.

Latest News

More From Lahore