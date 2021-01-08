Orientation on single national curriculum

LAHORE: A meeting with the associations, owners and representatives of private school systems was held at Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) here on Thursday for orientation of Single National Curriculum Phase-I Grades Pre I-V and implementation of 30 Model Textbooks Grades Pre I-V.

Addressing the representatives of different private school systems, PCTB Chairperson Muhammad Akram Khan said that one nation one curriculum is the vision of the government which has to be implemented in letter and spirit.

Dr Farooq Manzoor, Managing Director, PCTB explained that the SNC is a step to have one system of education for all in terms of curriculum, medium of instruction and a common platform of assessment so that all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive high quality education.