Directive to revamp LDA engg wing

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar has directed for revamping and reorganising the LDA engineering wing as per modern standards for fulfilling the responsibilities pertaining to the city development in an efficient manner.

Chairing a progress review meeting about the ongoing development projects in the city, he directed for clearly defining the duties of the engineering wing’s officers and assigning them responsibilities for uplift of different areas. He directed for gearing up the pace of work on the ongoing development projects and ensuring sensible use of resources for this purpose.

The DG directed for removing obstacles to the early completion of Aik Morya Pul expansion project and taking up the matter with railways authorities for this purpose.

The director general asked for quick completion of maintenance work on Multan Road from Thokar Niaz Beg to Mor Samanabad. He asked for chalking out a detailed plan for patchwork of city roads. He asked that the repair and maintenance work of underpasses and bridges for pedestrians on Canal Road should be completed as soon as possible and a report on the work completed so far should be submitted.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq Chohan, Director Finance Muhammad Akhtar, Director Engineering Mirza Inam, Project Director Iqrar Hussain and officers concerned of the engineering wing and finance directorate of LDA.