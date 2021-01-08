MBBS, BDS revised exams schedule issued

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday issued the revised schedule of MBBS and BDS annual examinations.

According to the date sheet, the MBBS first professional examinations will start from March 3, Second Professional February 15 and Third Professional February 3, while Fourth Professional annual examinations will begin on February 17. The MBBS Final Professional Annual Examinations will commence on February 24. BDS First Professional Examinations will start on March 5, Second Professional on February 3 and Third Professional on February 16. The BDS Final Professional Annual Examinations will begin on March 1. According to the UHS spokesperson, the schedule for DPT, Allied Health Sciences and Pharmacy examinations will also be issued soon.

PBTE exams: Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) on Thursday announced that Diploma of Associate Engineer (DAE), Diploma in Commerce and Diploma in Hotel Operations Special Examination and Second Annual Examination 2020 which were earlier postponed due to COVID-19 will now start from January 21. A PBTE spokesperson said that in this regard roll number slips had been issued to the candidates while for more information the candidates should visit the Board's official website www.pbte.edu.pk.

PhD: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its students.

Samra Khalid has been awarded PhD in the subject of Economics after approval of her thesis entitled “An Analysis of Socio-Economic Stratification, Interclass Mobility and Consumption Pattern in Selected Districts of Punjab, Pakistan”, Aysha Hanif in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialisation in Geography) after approval of her thesis entitled “Identification of Ecosystem Services in big cities of Pakistan: A Case Study of Lahore”, Shabeer Ahmad in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Women Empowerment Movement And Reforms in The Family Laws of Saudi Arabia And Tunisia (Critical And Analytical Study)”, Azhar Ali in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of his thesis entitled “Sustainable Zero Liquid Discharge Solutions for Selected Chemical Industries”, and Rabia Mehmood in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled “Impact of high Fat Diet on Hepatohistology and Expression of Lipid Metabolism Genes in Rattus Norvegicus”.

Semester rules: University of Home Economics (UHE) conducted its first one-day workshop on Semester Rules, Regulations and their effective implementation here Thursday.

The workshop organised by Faculty Development Programme was attended by heads of departments, teaching staff and non-teaching staff members dealing with the examination matters.

UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen and Assistant Professor, Department of Information Management, PU, Dr Aliya Arshad, were the resource persons. Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen highlighted the objective and purpose of workshop and talked about implementation of semester rules and regulations, requirements of semester system. She also talked about learning paradigms; annual and semester system and critical success factors of both. She described the requirements for effective implementation of semester system including teaching in semester system, management of student’s attendance record, examination, evaluation, and student’s grievances. Dr Aliya Arshad presented semester rules and regulations at the department level. She spoke about the academic discipline, time period for different degree programmes, semester freezing policies, class attendance rules and rules for promotion etc. Delay in the declaration of results, the re-sit and re-take examination policy, re-admission and probation policies were also discussed. A question-answer was held in the end.