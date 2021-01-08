Body found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:An eight-year-old boy was killed by some unidentified persons in the Nishtar Colony area on Thursday. The victim Arsalan went to the bazaar a day ago, but did not turn up. Today, some locals spotted the body of the victim floating in an open drain and informed the police. The victim's father suspected that his son had been kidnapped for rape. Police shifted the body to morgue.